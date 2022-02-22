House bill would add protections for Tennessee churches

Tennessee House of Representatives last week passed legislation further protecting Tennesseans’ First Amendment right to hold religious services during a state of emergency, major disaster or natural disaster. The measure passed the House chamber with 73 Republicans voting in favor and 19 Democrats voting against it.
House Bill 1694 prohibits the state, a government entity or a public official from restricting worship services or activities during a state of emergency such as a pandemic or natural disaster.
The First Amendment guarantees the right of all citizens to freely practice their religion and to peacefully assemble at their chosen house of worship. Though Tennessee has not imposed any restrictions on religious services since the pandemic began, other states have. House Bill 1694 ensures the government will not infringe on those rights. The bill now awaits approval in the Senate Chamber. To read more about House Bill 1694, visit here.