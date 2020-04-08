Hotline for Tennessee emergency cash assistance

If you applied for emergency cash assistance due to COVID-19 with the Tennessee Department of Human Services, there is a disaster hotline you can call to see if you’ve been approved and how much your family will receive through the state of Tennessee.
You can call 1-833-496-0661. Before calling, be sure to have your social security number ready.
It’s worth mentioning, this is a program through the State of Tennessee and is in now way connected to the federal government’s CARES stimulus program.
Before you do call, here are a few things you should know:
*You will likely receive a response via email within 10-15 days, so you can check there first. If you are approved, a card will be mailed to you.
*If you are denied, you can appeal the decision by clicking here.
See a full list of guidelines by clicking here.
