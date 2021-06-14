“Home Town Talent for Home Town Heroes” event to happen on June 22nd

There will be a “Home Town Talent for Home Town Heroes” on Tuesday, June 22nd. 5 different singers will perform for this event.
The performers include Lloyd Smith, Travis Clowers, Daryl Wray, By Faith, and Macy Tabor. The event is free of charge.
It will start at 6 pm at the Coffee County Veterans Building and will honor all veterans and their families. The public is invited. The building is located at 130 Shelton Road; Manchester, TN. Or call Kimberly King for info at 251-554-8836 or email: flygal46@yahoo.com