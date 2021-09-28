Historical society invites community to celebrates 150th anniversary of Coffee County Courthouse

Coffee County Courthouse, the centerpiece aesthetic in downtown Manchester, is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
The courthouse will be open to tours on Saturday after a ceremony that will be held prior to Old Timers Day Parade.
“Please join the celebration to recognize the 150th anniversary of the Coffee County Courthouse,” the Coffee County Historical Society said in a release. “The event will take place during the Old Timer’s Day Celebration on Oct. 2, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. on the courthouse square with opening ceremonies. After the ceremony, visitors may tour the courthouse and the Joanna Lewis Museum of Coffee County History. The courthouse will be open for 2 hours for the public to tour. The courthouse on the square was completed in December of 1871 and is currently the home of the Coffee County Historical Society, the Joanna Lewis Museum of Coffee County and there is an upstairs courtroom that is occasionally used for court proceedings.”