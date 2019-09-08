The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 47-year old Hillsboro man who apparently died while in custody of the Cowan Police Department Thursday.
Gary Scott, age 47, has been identified as the victim. Scott was detained and then found unresponsive upon arrival at the Franklin County Jail.
Hillsboro man dies in custody of Cowan Police
