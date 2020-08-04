Hillsboro Homecoming Association offering free hot dog lunch Saturday

The Hillsboro Homecoming Association was unable to host its annual truck and tractor pull this year – the Rumble on the Hill.
But the association is inviting everyone to have free lunch this Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Hillsboro park.
The directors of HHA will serve a hot dog, chips, cookie and a bottle of water to anyone who stops by while supplies last.
This event will be a drive-thru situation and you will not need to exit your vehicle.
The association plans to return the Rumble on the Hill truck and tractor pull in August of 2021. (see map below for picking up free lunch)
Get your home & business germ free FAST
Most Awesome Cleaning Company (locally owned and operated in Manchester) has two machines that instantly kill 99.9999% of bacteria. This includes COVID-19! And it just takes seconds. No shutting down your business. No leaving your home for hours. Call today to schedule before they are all booked up. 931-954-1515