Hillsboro Elementary School opens ‘Tiger’s Table Food Pantry’

Hillsboro Elementary School Students, Colton Fischer and Arianna Freeze, along with staff, helped members of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee cut the ribbon to the school’s new “Tiger’s Table School Pantry.”
Second Harvest’s School Pantry program helps students and families in need with food assistance but otherwise don’t have access to area food pantries.
“We are grateful for our strong partnership with Second Harvest. Each of our schools work tirelessly to ensure the needs of the whole child are met. Hillsboro Elementary is no exception, and this opportunity allows them to further expand their services to students and families,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools.
With the generosity of an anonymous donor, Hillsboro Elementary Schools’ Tiger’s Table Food Pantry will distribute consumer size shelf-stable food items to students and families in need for the next two years. For more information on how to support or how to access services from the Tiger’s Table Food Pantry, contact Connie Heatherly, School Counselor at 931-596-2775.