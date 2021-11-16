Hillsboro 1st ever Country Christmas Parade is Dec. 17

The first ever Hillsboro Country Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
The parade will feature tractors, ATVs and UTVs decorated with Christmas cheer.
The parade route will run along Hillsboro Highway at the Hillsboro Park and end at Hillsboro 41 market. Parking will be available along the side of the road.
Entry forms can be obtained by emailing hillsboroparade@yahoo.com or call Jason Dendy at 931-409-0786. Registration forms can also be picked up and dropped off at Hillsboro 41 Market.
Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. Prize money will be given to the 1st and 2nd place for Tractor category and ATV/UTV category. No Santa Claus should be included in entries.