HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: CHS Raiders, Lady Raiders picked as preseason favorites to win District 8-AAA

Following the 2nd annual District 8-AAA media day, the media and coaches have voted on the 2020 preseason 8-AAA All District teams and the projected order of finish.
In girls basketball the defending 8-AAA regular season and tournament champion Coffee County Lady Raiders have been selected to repeat as champions in 2020-21.
PRESEASON DISTRICT 8-AAA GIRLS
- Coffee County
- Tullahoma
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Columbia
- Franklin County
- Shelbyville
Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson and sophomore Jalie Ruhling were selected to the preseason All District team along with Kailyn Farrell of Tullahoma, Amelia Kate Richardson of Lincoln County and Chloe Willis of Lawrence Co.
In Boys Basketball, Coffee County won the district in the regular season last year was again picked to win the league in 2020-21.
PRESEASON DISTRICT 8-AAA BOYS
- Coffee County
- Columbia
- Franklin County
- Tullahoma
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Shelbyville
Red Raider senior CJ Anthony was named all District along with Sumo Scaife of Franklin County, Q Martin of Columbia, Jailain Brown of Lincoln County, Jakobe Thomas of Tullahoma.
The media day concept was initiated and organized by former Thunder Radio sports director Dennis Weaver last year, and continued after his passing this year.
