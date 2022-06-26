Henley Storage units sustain heavy fire damage Saturday

Multiple units at Henley Storage in Manchester sustained heavy fire damage Saturday night, June 25, 2022.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Manchester Fire was dispatched to a fire at Henley Storage, located on Burger Street behind the Budget Motel.
According to MFD, arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the middle storage building. The fire was in the various storage spaces and in the roof of the facility. Crews gained access to the fire inside the storage unit with power saws.
Due to heat and multiple fire areas, units requested manpower assistance and air truck from Tullahoma Fire. Manpower was also requested from Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, AEDC, Summitville and New Union Volunteer Fire Departments.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photos below provided by Manchester Fire.