Heavy rains close roads, schools, parks in Manchester

Heavy rains that trained over the area Wednesday, Feb. 5, officially dropped 3.64 inches of rain through midnight Wednesday, according to TVA rain gauges.
The heavy rains caused flooding in multiple areas and closed multiple roads in Coffee County and forced Coffee County and Manchester City Schools to close Thursday. Both systems chose to remain closed Friday due to widespread illness.
Multiple roads were closed, including Sherrill Rd., Keasling Rd., and Skinner Flat Rd., just to name a few. The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department closed Fred Deadman, Dave King and Manchester Sports Park due to dangerous high waters from the Little Duck River.