Heat advisory in place for Coffee County through Friday

Dangerous heat will continue across the midstate, including Coffee County, through Friday.
The US National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Coffee County and other counties in the eastern portion of Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, NWS has issued a Excessive Heat Warning for many other nearby counties, including Bedford, Moore and Rutherford counties. Excessive Heat Warning meats heat index values are expected to reach north of 110.
Areas within the heat advisory, such as Coffee, Warren, Franklin, Canon and Grundy counties, can expect heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.
NWS encourages everyone to check on those most vulnerable to heat-related illness, such as elderly, children, people without air conditioning, those with chronic illness and animals. And, as always, never leave children or animals inside your vehicle for any amount of time with these temperatures.
Heat illness can lead to stroke and is deadly. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded or cooled areas and drink plenty of water. If you suspect heat stroke, contact 911 immediately.