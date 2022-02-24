Health Department location in Manchester plans to close

Citing problems with staffing, the Coffee County Health Department building located on Parks St. will likely be closing by the end of March while operations consolidate to the health department location in Tullahoma (615 Wilson Ave.).
The full county commission will need to approve the move at its March meeting.
Authorities say the state is willing to provide money to build a larger, consolidated health department in the joint industrial park, but that will require the county to contribute about $1 million. Selling the two current locations in Tullahoma and Manchester could help offset the cost to the county.
Coffee County is one of 17 counties designated to receive state funding for a new health department.