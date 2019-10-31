Today is Halloween! Just a reminder that everyone should watch out for kids out and about and, if you are driving, do not always assume that children will stop before crossing a street or crosswalk. Today (Thursday, Oct. 31) is also Safe on the Square in downtown Manchester from 2:30-5 p.m. – the event is rain or shine. The Manchester Recreation Center will be closing at 5 p.m. today, and the drive-up window at City Hall will be closing early today – shutting down at 1:30 p.m. City hall will remain open until 4 p.m. Safe trick-or-treating, everyone.
Happy Halloween – reminder of local events, closings
Today is Halloween! Just a reminder that everyone should watch out for kids out and about and, if you are driving, do not always assume that children will stop before crossing a street or crosswalk. Today (Thursday, Oct. 31) is also Safe on the Square in downtown Manchester from 2:30-5 p.m. – the event is rain or shine. The Manchester Recreation Center will be closing at 5 p.m. today, and the drive-up window at City Hall will be closing early today – shutting down at 1:30 p.m. City hall will remain open until 4 p.m. Safe trick-or-treating, everyone.