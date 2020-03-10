Habitat for Humanity looking for seniors to benefit from grant program

Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity is currently looking for applicants for its Aging in Place senior citizen grant.
According to Terrie Quick, president of the Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity, the grant is in place for older citizens with needs for home improvements like handicap ramps, shower renovations, window replacements and other home renovations to aid seniors in staying in their home longer without having to move to a nursing home or an assisted living facility.
A few requirements for the program are as follows:
*Applicants should be 60 years old or older
*Applicants should own their home
*Taxes and payments must be current
*Must provide proof of income
On Friday, March 13, the Habitat for Humanity office in Tullahoma – which is located at 201 W. Lincoln St. – will be open with applications on hand for the program. Anyone wishing to apply should show up then. If you can’t be there, you can text or call 931-247-5590 and have an application mailed to your residence.
