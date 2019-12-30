Gun law among few new laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Tennessee

Tennessee’s gun laws will change beginning on Jan. 1.
Offered will be a new concealed carry-only handgun permit course that does not require demonstration of the ability to fire a weapon.
Under the new law, a permit to carry a concealed handgun can be obtained after online training of at least 90 minutes.
The current handgun carry permits will remain available and will be called “enhanced handgun carry permits.” These permits require eight hours of training and live firing is required. Critics of this say the process is time consuming.
The NRA backed the new measure in Tennessee.
However, the Tennessee Firearm Association actually opposed it, saying that other states may refused to acknowledge Tennessee’s existing handgun carry permits.
Two vendors can currently offer the online courses – Clarksville Guns and Archery Tennessee Carry Permit Online School and Tier One Tactics. Both courses cost just under $40.
Other laws taking affect in Tennessee January 1 include: state employee insurance will be required to cover proton therapy. Also, any prescription for an opioid is required to be issued electronically.