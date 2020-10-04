Grundy County Sheriff’s Dept. receives funding for inmate program

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $588,352 by the Bureau of Justice Administration.
The funding is to expand the GCSO’s current inmate program entitled: “Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment and Recidivism Reduction Strategies.”
This program is designed to implement or expand education and employment programs that emphasize strong partnerships with corrections, parole, probation, education, workforce development and reentry service providers. This funding will be used over a three year period.