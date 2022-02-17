Grundy County sheriff, TBI researching fresh leads in 23-year old case

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum has announced the Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is researching fresh leads in the disappearance of Tim White.
White went missing on September 15, 1999. He was last seen in Palmer, TN.
“I think there is still someone out there that knows what happened that could help bring closure to this case for Tim and his family,” explained Sheriff Shrum.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that has information please contact them @ 931-692-3466 x8.