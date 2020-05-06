Grundy County sheriff pleads for help with rash of drug overdoses

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum took to Facebook Wednesday to plead with the public to come forward with information regarding a recent rash of drug overdoses and deaths in Grundy County.
Shrum said in the past 10 days, there have been six overdoses with three deaths, and two additional deaths of individuals under the age of 40.
“This has been very difficult, very trying,” said Shrum.
“When you start having young people drop like flies, it’s very concerning. That is our #1 issue.”
Shrum expressed frustration that people in the community may have information that could lead to a break in the investigations, but that people are not sharing with law enforcement for fear of being labeled a snitch.
“We are dealing with very dangerous times right now.”
Shrum said both of his investigators are working on these cases. If you have information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931) 692-3466