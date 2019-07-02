Grundy County ranked worst county to live in Tennessee

The group 24/7 Wall Street released a report identifying the worst county to live in by state, and the report identifies Grundy County as the worst county to reside in Tennessee.
Some of the identifying statistic are as follows:
*Over the past five years, Grundy County’s population has decreased by 2.9%, while Tennessee’s population has grown by 3.8%
*The poverty rate is 11% higher in Grundy County than the rest of Tennessee
*Compared to the rest of the state, about 15% fewer adults hold a bachelor’s degree.
*The life expectancy for someone living in Grundy County is 72.5 years, while the state average is 76.3 years.
*The median household income in Grundy County is 31,919, well below the state median household income, which is 48,708.
Only 73% of adults in Grundy County have a high school diploma, the lowest rate of any of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
The group used US Census data in determining its information.