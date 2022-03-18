Grundy County men charged with second degree murder in fentanyl drug cases

The Grundy County Grand Jury has returned indictments on two men for
second degree murder.
Travis Heath King (43) and Bobby Jack Northcutt (60) from Tracy City have been
charged in two separate cases.
Investigators believe King distributed drugs containing fentanyl that
resulted in the death of a Gruetli-Laager man in June 2021. Investigators also believe that Northcutt
distributed drugs containing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Monteagle man in January 2021.
“These cases are very tough and time tasking. Investigators from our agency with assistance from the
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to plug in all the pieces that resulted in these charges,” said Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum.
King is being held on $100,000 bond. Northcutt is being held on $50,000 bond and has been transferred
to another facility. Both men have an initial appearance date for March 25th
Names of the victims will not be released.
.