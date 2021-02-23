Grundy County deputy avoids injury after car struck

A Grundy County deputy escaped without injury after his vehicle was struck while checking on a disabled motorist on Hwy. 399.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Logan Faulkner was checking on a Chevrolet Blazer that was pulling a small trailer and sitting in the westbound lane. Faulkner activated his blue lights. While speaking to a driver, a silver Chrysler Sebring struck the blazer and deputy Faulkner’s patrol vehicle. No injuries were reported and THP is investigating the crash.