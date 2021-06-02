Grundy County Deputies search for escaped inmate

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate. Anthony Burnette escaped custody while he was being transported for a COVID test.
He was last seen handcuffed, barefooted, and wearing orange inmate clothing. Authorities say he was last seen entering the woods behind the health department.
As of 5:47 p.m. Tuesday evening, deputies were still searching for Burnette. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and a dog team have been deployed to help search for the inmate.
You are asked to contact your local law enforcement if you have any information.