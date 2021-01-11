Grundy County authorities need help finding duo who allegedly assaulted property owner

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a truck and individuals inside after an alleged assault.
According to Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, late Saturday night a property owner in the Piegon Springs area caught two people trespassing on his property. When he approached the driver, the property owner was allegedly blindsided by another individual. The two trespassers allegedly knocked the property owner to the ground and assaulted him, resulting in seven stitches.
See photos of the truck in question below. It is believed that the two individuals were possibly “spotlighting deer.”
Anyone with information about this incident should contact GCSD at 931-692-3466 ext. 5.