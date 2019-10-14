Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Grundy Co. officials make arrest after 3-hour standoff

Grundy County Sheriff’s officials made on arrest after a standoff with a suspect Sunday. 

Matthew Nunley, 35

Matthew Chase Nunley, 155 Coke Oven Rd. in Coalmont, allegedly fired a shot and threatened someone who came to his residence looking for his estranged daughter. 

Nunley locked himself in the house when deputies arrived. Sheriff Clint Shrum reportedly told the Grundy County Herald that after several failed attempts to make contact with Nunley, the Franklin County SWAT entry team was called to the scene. Nunley, who is 35 years old, eventually surrendered without incident after a three hour standoff.

admin