Grundy Co. football coach, assistant suspended; program on probation

Football season is nearing but the Grundy County Yellow Jackets will be without their head coach Tracy Hayworth and assistant Nick Meeks for two games of the season.
The TSSAA suspended the coaches and put the program on two years probation after Hayworth hosted two student athletes from rival Sequatchie County in the Grundy County locker room, the players wore Grundy County jerseys and rode with the team to meet former University of Tennessee Quarterback Josh Dobbs at Tullahoma High School.
Hayworth will sit out the first two games against South Pittsburgh Aug. 30 and York Institute Sept. 6. Any violation of his suspension will result in immediate dismissal from the program, according to Grundy County administrators.