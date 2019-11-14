Grundy Co. commissioner charged with assault, domestic assault

A Grundy County Commissioner turned himself in on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Grundy County Jail after he was charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in an incident that allegedly took place on Nov. 8. Commissioner Mike Cordell is free on $5,000 bond and is wearing a GPS monitor.
According to a report on file with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Cordell allegedly got into an altercation with family members and a boyfriend of a family member. He allegedly choked someone, struck a family member in the face and knocked over a stroller with a two-month old baby inside.
It is the policy of Thunder Radio News to not release names of those who are victims of alleged domestic violence.