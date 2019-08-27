Group ranks safest cities in Tennessee

A group called backgroundchecks.org has released its rankings for safest cities to live in Tennessee.
The group says it uses FBI crime statistics to create state rankings, filtering out cities with populations of less than 1,000, and also calculated in violent crime rates and property crime rates by diving the crime numbers by the population. The group also calculated the ratio of law enforcement workers per 1,000.
In Tennessee, the group scored Germantown Tennessee as the safest city for 2019. Collierville ranked second, Brentwood third.
In the more immediate area, McMinnville ranked 27th, Murfreesboro 30th, Tullahoma 33rd, Shelbyville 39th and Manchester 40th. Larger cities ranked near the bottom, with Memphis scored as the most unsafe city in the state. Chattanooga ranked 50th.
There were only 53 cities listed in the scoring system. See the full report by clicking here.