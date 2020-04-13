Greg Perry sworn in as Coffee County Sessions Judge

Greg Perry, who was elected to the seat of Coffee County General Sessions Judge during a special primary election held in early March, was officially sworn in to his new judge position Monday morning. Perry was sworn in by longtime Coffee County judge Jere Ledsinger.
Even though most court proceedings have been halted, some court matters are continuing forward despite COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We are still here to serve the people of the county in emergency matters,” explained Perry. “I would like to thank the constituents of Coffee County for giving me this opportunity. I hope to earn their vote again in two and a half years.”
Perry was elected in a Republican primary against Jason Huskey, Stacy Lynch and Jess Stockwell. The race was to fill the seat left empty by the passing of judge Tim Brock, who died in November of last year.
Don't miss important news
Thunder Radio will send a free newsletter with up-to-date, accurate, local news to your email every morning if you sign up for our FREE newsletter! No catch. No gimmick. Just free local news. And NO junk mail!