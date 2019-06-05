Great Tennessee Air Show is this Weekend at the Smyrna Airport

The Great Tennessee Air Show, Presented by Nissan, has a world-class lineup of performers appearing Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at the Smyrna Airport in Rutherford Count
The U.S. Navy’s top demonstration team, The Blue Angels, returns to headline this year’s air show in their six iconic blue and gold F-18 Hornets for their only appearance in the Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama region.
Representing the jet power of the U.S. Air Force, the show will also feature The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team followed by a Heritage Flight as a salute to past, present and future U.S. military service members.
More information, a list of all performers and tickets can be found at https://greattennesseeairshow.com. No tickets will be sold onsite, only online.
