Grant to cover new first responder training center in Coffee County

A FEMA grant is expected to foot about 95 percent of the bill for a new $400,000 training facility for local first responders here in Coffee County – the facility will be placed in the joint industrial park.
The project has received the green light from the Coffee County Commission. This facility would benefit all local volunteer fire departments, as well as city police departments, fire departments, rescue squad, EMS and other emergency services personnel. What isn’t covered by the grant is expected to be covered by the county government and the city of Tullahoma.
The facility is not expected to be completed anytime soon, as the grant will need up to a year to be approved.