Graduation for Central High School could still be May 22; decision not yet final

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Coffee County School System said that plans for Central High School graduation remain up in the air – and didn’t rule out holding commencement exercises on schedule. The school announced last week that the ceremonies would be postponed when Governor Bill Lee cancelled the remainder of the academic school year.
“Coffee County Schools is once again in the position of trying to accommodate ever-changing guidance during the current health emergency created by COVID-19. On April 20, Governor Lee announced that Tennessee’s shelter-in-place order will be allowed to expire and many businesses would be allowed to open on May 1. This guidance will not affect schools which will remain closed based on the governor’s recommendation. However, the relaxing of social restrictions may impact graduation.
“Discussions over the last few days have created possible alternative plans for holding graduation on the originally scheduled date. This statement is simply to alert the people of Coffee County that graduation may still happen on May 22. Final decisions will be made as soon as possible.
“Coffee County Schools does not wish to frustrate anyone with changing stances on these issues. District decisions of this type are being adjusted with changing guidance from local, state, and federal entities. Please be patient as we attempt to do what is best for the students and the community.”
