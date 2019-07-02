Governor Lee sued over new sex offender law

One of the newest Tennessee laws that took effect on July 1 is facing challenges. Three unidentified men filed a federal lawsuit against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee over the law that prohibits convicted sex offenders from staying overnight in the presence of their children. The bill passed unanimously in April.
The measure makes it a felony for anyone convicted of a sex offense against a child younger than 12 years old to reside, spend the night or be alone with the person’s own child.
The three unnamed plaintiff’s are all fathers of minor children and are convicted sex offenders who have completed their sentence and treatment programs, the suit states. The victims in each case were under 12 years old.
The men allege they would effectively lose their parental rights without a trial and due process, arguing the legislation violates the constitutions of the United States and Tennessee.