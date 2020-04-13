Governor Lee extends stay-at-home order through end of April

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that his executive “stay at home” order has been extended through April 30.
His original executive order would have expired Tuesday. The extension calls for all non-essential businesses to be closed to the public, requires restaurant to offer curbside or carry-out services only and calls for Tennesseans to limit movement to essential functions, although that list of essential functions is large.
Earlier this month, Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott clarified for residents that you do not need a special letter to travel within the county, and he added that police will not stop you to ask for one.
Tennessee Department of Health is now reporting 5,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, this as of 2 p.m. Monday. These confirmed cases are out of 76,195 tests performed. There have been 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations and 1,671 people classified as recovered. In Coffee County there have been 11 confirmed cases and 331 negative tests performed.