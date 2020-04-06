Governor Lee announces grants for counties, cities

Governor Bill Lee announced that $200 million in grants will be allocated to every county and city government in Tennessee – this will go toward one-time local expenses for the 2021 fiscal year.
“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disaster like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations,” said Lee.
Funding will be based on population according to the US Census Bureau. Each county is set to receive at least $500,000. Meanwhile, each city is set to receive at least $30,000. Funds will not be made available until after July 1.
