Gov. Lee set to sign COVID special session bill

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said on Wednesday that he plans to sign a bill that recently passed a special session of the state legislature that involves the state’s handling of COVID-19.
The bill will mostly bar governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and only allow public entities such as schools to require masks due to COVID-19 in dire public health scenarios.
State lawmakers say the bill is designed to combat possible federal regulations and mandates.
The bill also requires hospitals to allow at least one family member to stay with a COVID-19 patient facing an end-of-life situation.