Gov. Lee issues stay at home order; COVID cases climb

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an order Thursday requiring all Tennesseans to stay home unless carrying out essential activities. This mirrors similar moves made in surrounding states, including Florida and Mississippi.
This comes just days after Lee requested all Tennesseans stay home unless carrying out essential activities. This order will remain in effect until midnight, April 14.
There are now 2,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of 2 p.m. Thursday, this according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This now includes three cases in Coffee County, 32 deaths and 263 hospitalizations, as well as 220 recovered. One death was reported in Franklin County.
Looking at surrounding counties, Grundy County has 8 confirmed cases, Franklin County has 8, Bedford County 6 and Warren County has one confirmed case.