Gov. Lee extends emergency orders; lifts all restriction on business, gatherings

Tennessee Governor Bill lee on Tuesday announced he is extending the state of emergency in Tennessee due to COVID-19 – saying he will maintain the order as long as President Donald Trump maintains a state of emergency.
Lee added that despite the extension of the state of emergency, he is repealing all COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses and gatherings in Tennessee. However, county health departments in Tennessee’s six largest cities can set their own regulations.
The emergency extension allows for county mayors to impose mask mandates if they wish – however, most counties either did not impose such mandates or have allowed them to expire.
