Gov. Lee executive order allows parents to opt children out of face-covering mandates

Governor Bill Lee on Monday signed executive order no. 84, which will offer Tennessee families the ability to opt their children out of any school mask mandate that could be put into effect by a local school board.
“Districts will make the decision they believe are best for their schools, but parents are the authority and will be the ultimate decision makers for their individual child’s health & well-being,” Lee said. Currently, none of the three school districts in Coffee County have any mask requirements in place.