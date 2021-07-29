Gov. Bill Lee bring sued over decision to pull out of federal unemployment benefits

Governor Bill Lee is being sued over his decision to pull out of federal unemployment benefit programs for Tennesseans.
Seven Tennesseans said this week that they struggle to survive even with the unemployment funds while they look for work.
Lee announced the withdraw from unemployment programs in May that would opt out of funds that pay unemployed Tennesseans an additional $300 per week as wall as an additional $100 weekly benefits for mixed earners.
In the suit, the unemployed individuals say that they have submitted many applications to jobs, most without receiving any responses.
They have asked the court to instruct Governor Lee to reverse his earlier decision and re-enter the pandemic unemployment programs.