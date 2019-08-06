Goodman to permanently lay off 703 in Fayetteville

Goodman Manuacturing in Fayetteville has filed a notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development that it will be permanently laying off 703 workers at that facility by the end of September.
The company actually announced back in September of 2015 that it would be closing the Fayetteville plant by 2017 while the company’s parent group, Daikin, consolidated operations to its location in Waller, Texas.
Currently, the Fayetteville plant employs 1,800 people and the collective bargaining agreement expires November 1st of 2020.