Goodman in Fayetteville announces 529 more layoffs

In Fayetteville, 529 employees at the Goodman Manufacturing plant learned this week that they will be laid off at the end of November as the plant continues to close up its operations in favor of moving operations to Texas.
On Friday, Goodman filed a notice with the State of Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development stating that it would complete the 529 worker layoff by Nov. 27. This comes on the heels of 703 workers from the plant losing jobs last week.
In total, 1,328 workers have bene affected.
Goodman announced in 2015 that the plant would close by 2017 – however that has been delayed but appears to me moving forward now.