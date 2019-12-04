Goodman company employees eligible for job assistance

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) is accepting applications for Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) benefits for Goodman Company, L.P. The TAA encompasses workers in the Sheet Metal Stamped Parts Division at the Fayetteville facility.
Affected workers include those who were identified by the Office of Trade Adjustment Assistance (OTAA) as having been affected by foreign competition. Workers may be entitled to benefits, retraining and reemployment services.
The U.S. Department of Labor has approved TAA petition TAW#95054, for benefits with an impact date of 08/07/2018, a certification date of 10/28/2019, and an expiration date of 10/28/2021.
Former employees or those threatened with future layoff from the company can contact their local American Job Center (AJC).
· Lawrenceburg 931-766-1405
· Tullahoma 931-454-1905
· Columbia 931-490-3800
Affected workers can contact the AJC between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up an appointment to discuss their benefits under this petition. The worker is responsible for filing for the benefits in a timely manner.
TDLWD is an equal opportunity employer/program and equal access auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.