Girl shocked at Fred Deadman Park, sent to Vanderbilt

An 11-year old Coffee County girl spent the better part of the weekend at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after she was electrocuted at Fred Deadman Park Friday night.
The girl was between the fence of the Babe Ruth Field on the first base side and one of the large light poles. The girl felt an electrical current and could not move from the location. Adults also reported feeling current when attempting to remove the child from the situation.
The girl was transported to Vanderbilt and remained in the ICU Saturday, before being discharged Sunday afternoon. She will follow up with doctors this week.
Bonnie Gamble with Manchester Parks and Recreation said that field is currently closed until a repair can be completed.
Gamble said all ball lighting at the park is being thoroughly inspected.