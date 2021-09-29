Get credit for what you know at Motlow

Students at Motlow State Community College are getting credit for what they already know and graduating faster. Prior-learning assessments (PLAs) award college credit, certification, or advanced standing for non-academic experiences and training. Motlow State students who participate in PLA testing can use these credits as a fast track to graduation.
PLAs evaluate the knowledge a student has gained in high school, careers, training programs, military service, independent study, or even community service.
“Motlow wants you to graduate, and we do whatever we can to get you there. There is no reason to sit through a class if you can demonstrate existing competency with the material,” said Walter McCord, head of PLA and a Cyber Defense instructor at Motlow. “Since January of this year, approximately 10-15 students have taken advantage of PLA credit. It is an excellent money-saving tool that could benefit many more Motlow students.”