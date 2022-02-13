General Assembly confirms new TN Supreme Court Justice

Members of the Tennessee General Assembly confirmed the appointment of Sarah K. Campbell to the Tennessee Supreme Court in a joint session in the House Chamber on Thursday.
Sarah K. Campbell most recently served as Tennessee’s Associate Solicitor General and Special Assistant to the Attorney General. In that role, she represented the state before the Tennessee Supreme Court, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Courts of Appeals. She previously worked for Williams and Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. While in D.C., she clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
The vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court bench was created when Justice Cornelia Clark died in September. The General Assembly is required to confirm appointments for Supreme Court Justices per an amendment added to the state constitution in 2014. Justices are retained through a “yes” or “no” election every eight years.
Also on Thursday, the General Assembly confirmed the appointment of John W. Campbell to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for the Western Section. Judge John W. Campbell has served as a criminal court judge for the 30th Judicial District for Shelby County since 2012 where he presided over more than 1,200 criminal cases each year. He fills a vacancy left by the retirement of the late Judge Alan E. Glenn on July 1, 2021.