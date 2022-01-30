General Assembly approves redistricting plan

New redistricting maps received final approval by both chambers last week. House Bill 1034, House Bill 1035 and House Bill 1037 now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. Every 10 years, new House, Senate and Congressional maps are drawn to reflect population changes based on U.S. Census data. The plan complies with all state and federal requirements in the Voting Rights Act and is reflective of Tennessee’s growth.
For Coffee County, TN House District 47 would now include Coffee County and Grundy County. (see maps below)
Coffee County’s state senate district would include DeKalb, Warren, Grundy, Franklin and Lincoln counties. (see map below)
Key Redistricting Plan highlights:
- U.S. growth was 7.4 percent
- Tennessee’s population grew 8.9 percent, growing from 6,346,105 in 2010 to 6,910,840 in 2020.
- Ideal district size increased from 64,102 to 69,806
- 17 counties grew by more than 10 percent. Middle Tennessee had the highest growth
- 30 counties experienced negative growth compared to only eight in 2010 –Rural West Tennessee, the Upper Cumberland region and Northeast Tennessee had the lowest growth
- This caused a three-seat shift in representation to Middle Tennessee from other parts of the state
- There are 30 split counties – nine in West Tennessee, nine in Middle Tennessee, and 12 in East Tennessee
- Seven districts have paired incumbents and eight are without incumbents.
- This concept maintains the current number of majority/minority districts – 13
- Six districts remain unchanged