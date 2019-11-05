Gas prices shoot up Monday

Gas prices here in Manchester saw a 10 cent jump on average Monday as prices across the nation creep up.
As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Tennessee was $2.30 – the same as last week and five cents cheaper than a month ago. In Manchester prices are hovering between $2.33 and $2.39 as of Monday afternoon.
The National average is now $2.60- which is about six cents lower than the same time last month. According to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand numbers more closely mimic summer time demands than normal fall numbers. Last year, gas prices took a nose dive in November and December. In 2017 and 2016 prices saw a slight uptick in the final two months of the year. We will have to wait and see what will happen this year.