Gas prices rise an average of 5 cents over the past week

Gas prices are rising across the country ahead of Independence Day. After last week, a gallon of regular unleaded is, on average, a nickel more expensive with 25 states seeing an increase since last Monday, according to AAA.
As of Monday, the national average is $2.71 per gallon. While that is a nickel more than last week, it’s 11 cents less than last month at this time and 14 cents cheaper than the same time in 2018.
Despite the slight increases, Tennessee remains in the top 10 for lowest gas prices in the nation. Tennessee is sixth with an average price of $2.41. The cheapest gas is currently in Mississippi, at $2.32 per gallon.
In Coffee County, as of midday Monday the lowest price was $2.43