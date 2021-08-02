Gas prices rise 3 cents in Tennessee; Coffee County below state and national average

The Tennessee gas price average rose three cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.89 which is nearly two cents more than one month ago and 97 cents more than one year ago. The Coffee County Average is $2.86 which makes the county 3 cents below the state average and 31 cents below the national average.
“On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up across the country since the beginning of May,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”
Quick Facts
· 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.72 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.18 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee moved to the 9th least expensive market in the nation
National Gas Prices
Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.
On the week, the national average increased by two cents to $3.17 with the majority of states seeing jumps between two to ten cents. Today’s average is a nickel more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago.
As many travelers take final summer vacations and others return to school this month, AAA reminds drivers not to rely heavily on in-dash fuel economy displays. Just released AAA research found that a vehicle’s “miles to empty” estimates vary significantly and drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over rely on these displays. With more expensive gas prices, motorists may be trying to stretch their tank to empty, but AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 33 cents to settle at $73.95. A weaker dollar helped to push prices higher last week, while market concerns surrounding demand recovery continued to grow. Crude prices were also bolstered after the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 4.1 million bbl to 435.6 million bbl. For this week, crude prices could climb higher if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decline in total domestic crude supply.
Gas prices rise 3 cents in Tennessee; Coffee County below state and national average
The Tennessee gas price average rose three cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.89 which is nearly two cents more than one month ago and 97 cents more than one year ago. The Coffee County Average is $2.86 which makes the county 3 cents below the state average and 31 cents below the national average.